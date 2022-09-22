US President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations as the Russian president significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. White House Correspondent Anita Powell, who is traveling with Biden, reports from New York.
Biden Condemns Russia’s War Before UN as Putin Escalates Threats
