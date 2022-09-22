Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
…
Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People
Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.