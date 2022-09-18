Pelosi: Attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan Are ‘Illegal And Deadly’

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visiting Armenia Sunday, has condemned Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia, calling them “illegal and deadly.” More than 200 people have been killed in the border clashes.

Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said the U.S. supports Armenian sovereignty and wants to know what it needs to defend itself.

The U.S. lawmaker said the attacks were “initiated by the Azeris and there has to be recognition of that.”

Pelosi said the attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan are part of a worldwide struggle between democracy and autocracy.

