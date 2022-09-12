In Photos: Somber Procession of Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin to St. Gile’s Cathedral

Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, join his siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is taken in a solemn procession from the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital Edinburgh. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects.

wwwcost ads

leave a reply: