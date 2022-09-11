Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday.

The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them as missiles, crashing into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks by al-Qaida. The U.S. and its allies responded by launching the Afghanistan war.

Jill Biden, the first lady, will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

In New York, the smaller of two museums dedicated to preserving the memory of the attacks has closed.

The 9/11 Tribute Museum, which opened in 2006, offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum, which opened in 2014 near the memorial pools that mark where the twin towers stood.

“Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum,” Jennifer Adams, co-founder and CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, said in a statement.

She said the Tribute Museum would maintain an online presence to provide educational resources and support for the 9/11 community.

Most of the museum’s collection of artifacts from the Sept. 11 attacks is being moved to the New York State Museum in Albany, Adams said. The nonprofit September 11th Families’ Association, which founded the Tribute Museum, is coordinating with its donors to make sure that the artifacts are handled property, she said.

