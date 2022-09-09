Britain’s King Charles III has addressed the nation and the Commonwealth — a day after ascending to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Charles must lead a nation that shares his sense of loss and sadness.
‘Darling Mama’: Britain’s King Charles III Addresses Nation on Death of Elizabeth II
