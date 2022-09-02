New Gun Laws Debut in New York City

New gun regulations went into effect in New York on Thursday. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the state’s century-old law that required applicants to demonstrate that they had “proper cause” to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Since the court’s decision, gun permit applications have risen significantly in New York, raising concerns among city and state officials. Aron Ranen has the story.

