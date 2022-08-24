Inflation has reached a 40-year high in the U.S., leading to recession worries on Wall Street. But it appears small businesses and customers are bearing the brunt of rising prices. For VOA, Keith Kocinski spoke with New York City vendors who are trying to keep prices down and their wheels on the ground.
…
New York City Food Businesses Fight Hard to Keep Afloat Amid Inflation
Inflation has reached a 40-year high in the U.S., leading to recession worries on Wall Street. But it appears small businesses and customers are bearing the brunt of rising prices. For VOA, Keith Kocinski spoke with New York City vendors who are trying to keep prices down and their wheels on the ground.