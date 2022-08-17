After a string of mass shootings, the U.S. has been facing conflicting messages on regulating guns. The Supreme Court struck down some state laws restricting gun possession, while Congress passed a law expanding mental health checks for younger gun buyers. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti takes us to Bristol, Tennessee, to find out what regulations gun owners might support. Camera, Production: Mary Cieslak
…
US Gun Owners Suggest Gun Laws They Would Support
After a string of mass shootings, the U.S. has been facing conflicting messages on regulating guns. The Supreme Court struck down some state laws restricting gun possession, while Congress passed a law expanding mental health checks for younger gun buyers. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti takes us to Bristol, Tennessee, to find out what regulations gun owners might support. Camera, Production: Mary Cieslak