Tragedy Upon Tragedy for Eastern Pennsylvania

A fundraiser in the eastern part of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania for families and victims of a house fire earlier this month became the site of another catastrophe Saturday.

A car rammed into the crowd Saturday in Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring 17, officials say.

The driver then drove to the neighboring town of Nescopeck, where he beat a woman to death before police apprehended him.

The fundraiser was being held to help the families affected by an Aug. 5 fire in Nescopeck that killed 10 people, including relatives of a firefighter, Harold Baker, who responded to the call.

Baker, who responded Saturday, to the scene of the beating, told The New York Times that he had relatives who were injured at the fundraiser site, including a daughter-in-law and that her aunt had been killed at the site.

The suspect in Saturday’s incidents has been arrested, but his name has not been released.

Police say he is “not at this time” a suspect for the house fire.

