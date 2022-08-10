The U.S. has completed its final step in ratifying NATO’s expansion to include Sweden and Finland. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports on the most significant expansion of the military alliance in more than two decades, which needs only seven more countries for completion
US Moves Finland’s, Sweden’s Accession to NATO a Step Closer
