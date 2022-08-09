Over the past few months, a small team of dedicated volunteers have managed to evacuate more than 600 bedridden people from areas of heavy fighting in war-torn eastern regions of Ukraine. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.
…
Volunteer Group Helps Bedridden People Evacuate From Eastern Ukraine
Over the past few months, a small team of dedicated volunteers have managed to evacuate more than 600 bedridden people from areas of heavy fighting in war-torn eastern regions of Ukraine. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.