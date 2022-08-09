Former President Donald Trump remains at the center of conservative politics in the United States. He was the overwhelming favorite in an unofficial poll for Republican presidential candidate at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which met in Dallas August 4-7. VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan reports.
Trump Still Overwhelming Favorite Among CPAC Conservatives
