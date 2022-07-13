The U.S. will double the number of temporary visas for workers from Central America and Mexico, The White House said Tuesday after President Joe Biden held his second one-on-one with Mexico’s president in under a year. The two discussed immigration, security, inflation and challenges that go beyond North America. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
…
Biden, Mexican President Talk Immigration, Economy in 2nd White House Meeting
The U.S. will double the number of temporary visas for workers from Central America and Mexico, The White House said Tuesday after President Joe Biden held his second one-on-one with Mexico’s president in under a year. The two discussed immigration, security, inflation and challenges that go beyond North America. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.