Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 6

1:45 a.m.: Britain’s defense ministry said that early on Sunday Russian air-launched cruise missiles struck rail infrastructure in Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Heavy fighting continues in the city of Sievierodonetsk and Russian forces are pushing towards Sloviansk, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter update.

President Vladimir Putin has warned he would strike new targets in Ukraine if western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles. In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east, where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counterattack had retaken half of the city.

1:20 a.m.: Russia’s government commission on agriculture matters recognized the measures taken by the government to curb the growth of prices for mineral fertilizers as effective and supported extension of export quotas for fertilizers until May 31, 2023, Reuters reported Monday citing the Interfax news agency.

In May, Russia extended quotas for fertilizer exports for July through December, saying the measure aimed to secure sufficient supply for domestic farmers.

12:10 a.m.: The United Nations estimates Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in the world. In territories no longer occupied by Russian troops, experts from the country’s emergency services are now defusing hundreds of mines a day. VOA’s Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

12:01 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent reports that, in response to Russia’s attacks on Kyiv, the United Kingdom pledges to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.

