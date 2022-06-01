Ukrainian Galina Pashkevich witnessed Nazi atrocities during World War II, including the bombing of her city, Kyiv. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, she left her homeland for America. Angelina Bagdasaryan spoke to her in this report. Anna Rice narrates. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
She Survived WWII to Witness Russia’s War on Ukraine
