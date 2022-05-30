US Memorial Day Honors Those Who Died Serving in Country’s Military

The last Monday in May in the United States is observed as Memorial Day, a day to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the country’s military.

This year Memorial Day, a federal holiday, falls on Monday, May 30.

Financial markets are closed, and President Joe Biden will attend an observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Memorial Day Parade in Washington returns Monday to Constitution Avenue, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Many Americans mark the day by visiting war memorials or visiting cemeteries and placing flowers on graves.

In Washington, motorcyclists have been a regular feature of the Memorial Day observance. This year the motorcyclists’ event is called Rolling to Remember and has expanded its mission to include increasing awareness of the suicide crisis among veterans.

Rolling to Remember said on its website that its “demonstration ride” Saturday in and around Washington was staged to “to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our nation’s veterans and demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, as well as raise awareness of the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.”

There are many family gatherings and picnics on Memorial Day as it is widely recognized as the beginning of the summer season in the United States.

