U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022, to sympathize with relatives and survivors of the latest mass shooting in the United States, following the killing last week of 19 school children and their two teachers.
…
Bidens Visit Texas Site of Mass Shooting at Elementary School
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022, to sympathize with relatives and survivors of the latest mass shooting in the United States, following the killing last week of 19 school children and their two teachers.