Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 30

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:45 a.m.: The European Council prepares for its May 30-31 meeting in Brussels during which council members will discuss Ukraine, energy food security, and defense.

“Ukraine is showing incredible courage and dignity in the face of the Russian aggression and atrocities,” said Council President Charles Michel in his invitation to the meeting. “From the very first day, we have been unwavering in our humanitarian, financial, military and political support to the Ukrainian people and their leadership. We will continue putting pressure on Russia. Our unity has always been our strongest asset. It remains our guiding principle.”

According to the council’s website, the members of the European Council are the heads of state or government of the 27 EU member states, the European Council President, and the President of the European Commission.

12:52 a.m.: The wife of a Ukrainian soldier who fought at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is concerned about her husband. Since Ukrainian forces lay down their arms as they declared their mission at the plant over, she has not heard what happened to him, CNN reports.

12:01 a.m.: In The Guardian, Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said she is concerned the war in Ukraine will become “the new normal.” She warns that, without more help from the west, her country could be defeated.



