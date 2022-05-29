Saving civilians of all nationalities from the most dangerous war zones in Ukraine – that is the mission of the American non-profit organization, Project Dynamo. The group recently rescued an American who was held captive by Russian troops. VOA’s Mariia Prus has details.
A Private Rescue Initiative ‘Project Dynamo’ Saves American Citizens From War-torn Ukraine
