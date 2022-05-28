America’s largest gun lobby opened its annual convention Friday in Texas, less than 500 kilometers from an elementary school where 19 children and two adults were killed by a teenage gunman with an automatic weapon just days earlier. VOA correspondent Scott Stearns has our story from Houston.
US Gun Lobby Meets in Texas Following Elementary School Shooting
