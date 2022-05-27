People in the town of Uvalde, Texas, are trying to come to terms with the shooting Tuesday that claimed the lives of at least 19 students and two adults at an elementary school. The 18-year-old gunman died at the scene in a confrontation with law enforcement officers. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, the tragedy touches community members and those who came to mourn alongside them.
Camera: Mike O’Sullivan
School Shooting Touches Many in Texas Town
People in the town of Uvalde, Texas, are trying to come to terms with the shooting Tuesday that claimed the lives of at least 19 students and two adults at an elementary school. The 18-year-old gunman died at the scene in a confrontation with law enforcement officers. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, the tragedy touches community members and those who came to mourn alongside them.