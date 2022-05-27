Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

2:02 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry says Russia continues to target the cities of Severodonetsk and Lyschansk.

Russia has likely pulled T-62 tanks out of storage to use, the update says. The 50-year-old tanks “will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia’s shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment,” the update says.

1:04 a.m.: The New York Times reports that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his nightly address to express frustration that the European Union hasn’t approved new sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions, which would be the sixth such package, would include an oil embargo.

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera, citing the mayor of Severodonetsk, reports that at least 1,500 people have been killed in the east Ukrainian city.

Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said only 12 people were evacuated Thursday and some 12,000-13,000 remained.



