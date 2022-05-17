Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, millions of people have left their hometowns to move to safety — either to western Ukraine or to neighboring countries like Poland. Many took just a few belongings, but some others brought their businesses and are putting their know-how and connections to use to help those displaced by the war. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera – Yuriy Dankevych.
…
Entrepreneurs From Ukraine’s Kharkiv Relocate, Become Volunteers in Lviv
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, millions of people have left their hometowns to move to safety — either to western Ukraine or to neighboring countries like Poland. Many took just a few belongings, but some others brought their businesses and are putting their know-how and connections to use to help those displaced by the war. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera – Yuriy Dankevych.