A community mourns the 10 people killed Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, New York, when a lone gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. The U.S. is investigating the killings as a hate crime. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.
Residents Mourn 10 Killed in Buffalo, New York, Mass Shooting
